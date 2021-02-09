STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia surrenders before police, gets bail

Gopal Italia was granted regular bail by the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate RB Marfatiya on a bond of Rs 10,000.

Published: 09th February 2021 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A local court on Tuesday granted a regular bail to Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia after he surrendered before the police in a case related to unlawful assembly and a scuffle during a public meeting attended by the party's MLA from Delhi, Atishi.

Italia was granted regular bail by the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate RB Marfatiya on a bond of Rs 10,000.

An FIR was registered against Italia and three others with Gujarat University police station in Ahmedabad last month under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 143 (unlawful assembly), 146 (violence by an unlawful assembly), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, AAP's legal cell head Pranav Thakkar said.

They were booked following an alleged scuffle with the police at the public meeting, he said, adding that the AAP had obtained a persmission from the police to hold that meeting.

Three other accused had earlier surrendered before the police and were granted bail by court.

Italia's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a sessions court, after which he moved the High Court.

After returning from Delhi, Italia surrendered before Ahmedabad police on early Tuesday morning, following which he was produced in the metropolitan court, Thakkar said.

Comments

