Health Ministry says 33 states, UTs have less than 5,000 active Covid-19 cases in India

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that the share of active cases is only 3.12 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country.

Published: 09th February 2021 05:14 PM

Chennai coronavirus cases

Active cases are less than 1.50 lakh and declining in India. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As many as 33 states and UTs in the country have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, said Union Health Ministry on Tuesday adding that only two states-- Maharashtra and Kerala-- have more than 35,000 active cases.

During a weekly briefing on coronavirus situation in the country, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that the share of active cases is only 3.12 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Only 2 States--Kerala and Maharashtra--have more than 35,000 active COVID-19 cases and together they contribute to 71 per cent of COVID-19 cases. Kerala has 65,670 active COVID-19 cases and Maharashtra has 35,991 active COVID-19 cases. Currently, 33 states and UTs in the country have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases," Bhushan said.

"Active cases are only 3.12 per cent of the total cases. Active cases are less than 1.50 lakh and declining. There are 15 states and Union Territories (UT) that have not reported deaths in the last 24 hours. There are seven states and UTs that have not reported deaths in the last three weeks. A total of 55 per cent decline in average daily COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the last five weeks," he said.

Bhushan said that COVID-19 deaths are at 112 per million population. "The COVID-19 case per million population is 7,860 and the tests per million population in the country are 146,802," he added.

Bhushan said that so far 63,10,194 beneficiaries including healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of now.

"Administration of the second dose of vaccine will begin on February 13. We cannot indefinitely keep on scheduling and rescheduling healthcare workers. States/UTs have been advised that all healthcare workers must be scheduled at least once for vaccination by Feb 20. Timelines are communicated to states," he added. 

