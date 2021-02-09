STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In 1.5 months, West Bengal received 10 lakh applications for MGNREGS job cards

The state has already created 34 crore man-days under the scheme exceeding the initial approved target of 22 crore. 

Published: 09th February 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Highlighting the massive loss of livelihood in rural areas due to the Covid crisis, the West Bengal government has received over 10 lakh requests for job cards under the Centre’s rural employment scheme in a one-and-half month period.

In April-May last year during the Covid-induced lockdown, 2.2 lakh applications were received for job cards under MGNREGS. Bengal saw the arrival of 14 lakh migrant workers from various states after the country went under lockdown.

As for the present numbers, government data showed a total of 2.21 crore people had visited 21,057 camps set up special camps set up in municipal and panchayat areas from December 1 to January 18. Of these visitors, 10,10,224 applied for job cards under MGNREGS. 

The camps were set up for the state’s public outreach programme Duare Sarkar, which aims to bring 11 state schemes such as Swastha Sathi, Khadya Sathi, and Kanyashree scheme to the doorsteps of the people.

Sources in the state secretariat said a major chunk of the job-seekers are migrant workers who could not join their workplace and failed to get employment. “Many of the migrants informed the local administration in districts that they could not go back to their workplaces because operation at those places came to a halt,” said an official. 

“Around 3.81 lakh migrant workers were issued new job cards since April. None of the migrant workers had enlisted their names in the existing family job cards. The large numbers indicate that the problem is deeper,” he added. 

While the state has 1.39 crore MGNREGS card holders ever since the scheme was launched in 2007. The state has already created 34 crore man-days under the scheme exceeding the initial approved target of 22 crore. 

“Other than migrant workers, a large section of workers in rural Bengal lost their livelihood after lockdown period. Some of them were running small shops which are not securing earnings. Some were working with some local units like rice mills and lost their jobs in the post-lockdown period as the mills are being run with lesser employees,’’ said another official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGS job card
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp