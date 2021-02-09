STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand government will provide help to people of state trapped in Uttarakhand disaster: CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand government's Labour Department has opened a control room to help the people of the state trapped in the natural disaster in Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand government will provide all kind of help to the people of the state trapped in the glacier disaster in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said.

He said the Jharkhand government's Labour Department has opened a control room to help the people of the state trapped in the natural disaster in Uttarakhand.

"Those trapped in the disaster, please contact the helpline numbers issued by the State Control Room of the Department of Labour. The state government will provide all possible help," Soren tweeted in Hindi.

The helpline numbers are - 06512490055, 06512490083, 06512490037, 06512490058, 06512490052, 06512490125.

Those affected can also send WhatsApp messages to get help from the Jharkhand government at the following numbers - 9470132591, 9431336427, 9431336398, 9431336472, 9431336432.

Meanwhile, a report from Lohardaga district said nine persons of the district working in power projects in Uttarakhand could not be contacted by their family members after the disaster struck Chamoli district.

The family members of the nine persons said they had last spoken to them on Sunday morning before the disaster struck.

District officials said they are trying to contact Uttarakhand government officials to get news about the nine persons from Lohardaga district.

