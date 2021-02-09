STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pushes Haffkine to start research on COVID-19 vaccine

Uddhav Thackeray said Haffkine Institute should lay stress on research besides taking efforts to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

Published: 09th February 2021 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Considering the situation in Maharashtra, Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute needs to conduct research on a COVID-19 vaccine soon, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Thackeray made the comments during a review meeting he held in connection with the Parel-based institute, one of the oldest biomedical research establishments in the country, an official statement said.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh was also present for the meeting.

The main task of the Haffkine Institute is to produce vaccines for different diseases and carry out research.

"Hence, priority needs to be given to conduct research on a big scale here in the time to come and the state government will extend all cooperation required for the same, Thackeray said, according to the statement.

The chief minister said the 121-year-old institute should lay stress on research besides taking efforts to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

For this, efforts should be made for COVID-19 vaccine technology transfer from the ICMR and Bharat Biotech (which developed Covaxin), Thackeray said.

The chief minister said the state government will help in setting up a modern vaccine research centre in the institute in time to come.

He said it is praiseworthy that the institute, which has played a big role in making India polio-free, produced over 28 crore vaccines in the past six months.

But considering the situation in the state, it is required that the institute carries out research on a COVID-19 vaccine soon.

"It will be a matter of pride for all of us if the institute succeeds in producing (COVID-19) vaccine," Thackeray said.

The statement said a committee, formed by the government under the chairmanship of renowned scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar to suggest a roadmap for reforms at the institute, has talked about the need to allocate Rs 1,100 crore to implement five projects over a period of half a decade.

According to the statement, Thackeray said the government supports completion of the five projects and asked the authorities to prepare a detailed plan in this connection within the next 15 days.

The state Medical Education Minister and senior bureaucrats are part of the institute's governing council.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Haffkine COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates COVID Vaccine
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp