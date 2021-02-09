STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition asks government to shed its 'arrogance' over farm laws

Preneet Kaur of the Congress dubbed the three Acts, which have triggered protests, as black laws and asked the government to repeal them.

Published: 09th February 2021 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi

Farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition members on Tuesday asked the government in Lok Sabha to shed its "arrogance" over the three farm laws even as BJP MPs hailed the Centre for its welfare and pro-farmer measures.

Speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address, Preneet Kaur of the Congress dubbed the three Acts, which have triggered protests, as black laws and asked the government to repeal them.

She referred to "Khalistani" and "Maoists" barbs used by some people against a section of protesting farmers and said this was wrong while adding that a brother of a protester was a soldier who had laid down his life in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh.

"This government is a real threat to our democracy not farmers," she said, asking the government to shed its arrogance.

BJP's Dilip Saikia praised the government's welfare schemes for the poor and farmers.

He focussed on the government's emphasis on boosting infrastructure in Assam and the Northeast in general, adding that the state has got an AIIMS.

Several medical colleges have also been launched in Assam by the state dispensation, he said.

During the China war in 1962, the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had left the entire Northeastern region to its fate, Saikia alleged, and said it is the Modi government which has worked to boost connectivity, infrastructure and other development works there.

He praised the annulment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and also the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

TMC's Saugata Roy alleged that several Union Ministers are doing "political tourism" in West Bengal.

In an apparent reference to the upcoming state assembly polls, he said it was a battle between "Bengali and outsiders" and said the state cannot be ruled from Gujarat.

He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 'aandolan-jivi' jibe and said the BJP's ideological forebears never went to jail during the freedom struggle.

Roy also demanded repeal of the farm laws.

BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi hailed the prime minister for his "foresight" in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

While opposition members have been targeting him, Modi has been steadfast in his resolve to serve the poor and farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Chalo Delhi Chalo March Delhi Chalo Protest Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp