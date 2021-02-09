STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi still looking for flaws in Budget: Union Minister Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani said Rahul Gandhi was still looking for flaws in the Budget instead of supporting something that would save lives.

Published: 09th February 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was still looking for flaws in the Budget instead of supporting something that would save lives.

Speaking at a traders' meet here at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Irani said the Budget was an expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of a nation.

"If we look at the budget not only as an economic activity but as a nation-building and social activity, then you'll realise it is an expansion of Narendra Modi's idea of a nation.

"I am aware that the former MP of amethi is still looking for flaws in this budget. He hasn't found one yet. But an Indian, who is dedicated to the nation, shouldn't have grief that this budget would save lives. it should be supported," said Irani, who had defeated the Congress leader from his bastion of Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

She criticised Gandhi for not supporting the government's announcement of making available pneumococcal vaccine in every state of the country, saying that perhaps "he could not understand it".

"The representatives of the medical fraternity know that because of non-availability of pneumococcal vaccine 50,000 children die every year in the country. I was surprised that when the finance minister announced in the budget that pneumococcal vaccine will now be available in every state, that 50,000 innocent lives will be saved even then the former Amethi MP didn't say a word. Maybe he could not understand pneumococcal," she said.

She added Gandhi did not show support for the government's decision to provide Rs 35,000 crore for the COVID-19 vaccination program in India "so that a common Indian citizen's life can be saved".

She said the Congress is today opposing farm laws while its own government in Punjab has made provision for contract farming there.

The Textiles Minister also criticised the Congress party for opposing the building of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue in Gujarat, saying the party never wanted to hear any other name but of one family's only.

"The opposition leaders said why do we need a statue? The people of India were surprised that why was the Congress party opposing the statue of a man who played an important role in the nation's freedom struggle and in making the Constitution, that why were they so bothered. Perhaps the party hasn't even wanted that there should be any other name on people's tongue than one family's," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Irani Budget 2021 Union Budget 2021 Union Budget Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp