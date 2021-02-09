STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan govt has waived farm loans worth Rs 14,000 crore: Gehlot

While making the claim, he also questioned why has the Modi government not waived farmer loans in the entire country as the then UPA government did in 2008.

Published: 09th February 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Refuting the BJP's allegation that the Rajasthan government has not kept its promise of waiving farmers' loans, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asserted that his government has waived farm loans worth over Rs 14,000 crore in the state.

While making the claim, he also questioned why has the Modi government not waived farmer loans in the entire country as the then UPA government did in 2008.

Hitting back at the Union minister Smriti Irani who during her visit to Rajasthan on Sunday had accused the state government of not fulfilling its poll promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the assembly elections in 2019, Gehlot said she was factually wrong and did not do her homework.

"BJP leaders come from Delhi and spread lies in Rajasthan. People gave a befitting reply to their lies and propaganda in local body elections but the party is not desisting from doing negative politics," Gehlot said in a statement.

He also targeted the Modi government over the fuel price hike saying the value-added taxes on petrol and diesel are higher in the BJP-ruled states than in Rajasthan and the party leaders should get it slashed.

Gehlot said Irani should remind the prime minister about his promise to give Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project national status.

He said a proposal by the Rajasthan Cabinet on the issue was sent to the Centre but the Modi government has not taken any decision on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan govt
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp