STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Row erupts as viral video shows Congress leaders pledging allegiance to Quran in MP

Not only the ruling BJP leaders but a prominent Muslim religious leader in Indore has also objected to using the Quaran’s name in political activities.

Published: 09th February 2021 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

The screengrab of the video (Special arrangement)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: A political row erupted in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh over a viral video that showed Congress leaders and workers in Indore pledging allegiance to the Quran to fight the upcoming municipal polls.

Not only the ruling BJP leaders but a prominent Muslim religious leader in Indore has also objected to using the Quaran’s name in political activities.

On the other hand, while the state Congress leaders have tried to play down the matter by saying that the Indore city party unit president committed the act by mistake, the Indore city unit president himself has said the religious oath was rendered to party workers at the internal party meeting, keeping in mind the demographic nature of the municipal ward/locality.

The viral video pertaining to an internal party meeting possibly pertains to the Muslim-dominated Chandan Nagar locality in the western part of Indore. A bunch of local Congress leaders, including possible mayoral candidates and Indore-I legislator Sanjay Shukla, and the party’s city unit president Vinay Bakliwal, are seen standing on the stage.

In the video, later the city unit president Vinay Bakliwal is seen administering the holy Quran’s oath to the party workers and leaders for unitedly backing the party’s official nominee for local municipal councilor’s post and the Indore-I legislator Sanjay Shukla for the mayor’s post.

Ruling BJP leaders, including MP minister for tourism and culture Usha Thakur, Vidhan Sabha’s Pro Tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma and state BJP spokespersons Umesh Sharma have slammed the Congress leaders for rendering the Quran’s oath to its Muslim party workers in Indore for preventing the possibility of sabotage by its own ranks in the coming municipal polls.

“The video once again exposes the Congress’s long-standing tradition of pursuing the politics of appeasement,” said MP minister Usha Thakur, who had won in 2003 from the Indore-I assembly constituency (in which the minority community dominated Chandan Nagar area is located).

The Indore-based state BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma, meanwhile, said “The video show that Congress leaders don’t trust their Muslim party workers, which is why they are rendering oath of the Quran to their party workers in the minority community dominated area.”

A prominent Muslim religious leader of Indore, the Indore’s Shahar Qazi, Dr Ishrat Ali, objected to the use of religion in politics. “Use of religion by anyone from any community is impious. What's the need for rendering oaths in religion’s name at any political event, it’s totally wrong and condemnable,” he maintained.

Embarrassed by the viral video, Narendra Saluja, the state Congress leader and media convener of state party president Kamal Nath said, “Congress believes in all religions and all religious texts, our city unit president has committed the act mistakenly out of ignorance.”

The Congress’s Indore city unit president Vinay Bakliwal (who is seen rendering the oath over mike in the video), however, termed the entire issue an internal matter of the Congress, which is being unnecessarily politicized by BJP. 

“The video pertains to the party’s internal meeting held around 20 days back. Indore houses 85 municipal wards. Similar internal meetings of Congress workers to unitedly back the party’s official candidates in the upcoming municipal polls have already been held in around 48 municipal wards, where depending on the demographic nature of the area different oaths are rendered to party workers.

"I can send you videos in which party workers have been rendered oath of Lord Mahavira, Lord Parshuram, and the sacred river Ganga and Narmada at other similar meetings to unitedly back the party’s official nominees in the municipal polls,” Bakliwal said on Tuesday.

    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quran MP Congress MP municipal polls Quran pledge
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp