Shah rejects Chowdhury's claim that he sat on Tagore's chair

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday refuted Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s claim that he sat on Rabindranath Tagore’s chair in Shantiniketan. Hitting back, Shah said Chowdhury presented “incorrect information” in the House.

“He isn’t aware of the facts. I am keeping the facts on record. The truth is that Jawaharlal Nehru sat on Rabindranath Tagore’s chair and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had tea on his sofa,” Shah said, presenting photos as evidence.

He also talked about a letter from the Visva Bharati vice- chancellor that stated that Shah sat in a window seat where people sit to write down their thoughts on visiting the place. “The same place was occupied by former presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee and even late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Mr. Chowdhury should’ve know better than follow social media on this issue. There are photographs that show Jawahar Lal Nehru Ji occupying the chair and even late Rajiv Gandhi,” Shah said. Chowdhury had alleged Shah sat on Tagore’s chair and disrespected the Nobel laureate.

Shah went on to add that Congress leaders in the past had done what he was being accused of. “...there are two pictures which show Pandit Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi sitting on the seat.”