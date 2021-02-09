STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea seeking implementation of new farm laws

There are about 2000 Roller Flour Mills throughout India, which are producing Atta, Maida, Suji and Bran at large scale.

Published: 09th February 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea by a firm seeking implementation of the controversial new farm laws and its inclusion as a member in the committee formed by the top court to resolve impasse between the government and farmers protesting against the legislations.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices to the Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Agriculture while tagging the plea with similar petitions.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by an Aligarh-based company seeking immediate direction to the Central government and Uttar Pradesh government to implement the three laws -- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

The plea filed by Ramway Foods Limited and others stated that the petitioners cannot be made to suffer contrary to the favourable legislation which is enacted with the aim and object for the increasing the yield and remunerative price framework.

"There are about 2000 Roller Flour Mills throughout India, which are producing Atta, Maida, Suji and Bran at large scale. These Roller Flour Mills are the major consumers of wheat used as raw material.

The apex court on January 12 had stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a 4-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

"Since the Petitioners are major stakeholders of the farm produce they are entitled to have a member in the Committee Constituted by this Court vide interim and other connected matters, so that the grievances/ hardships of the Petitioners who are supporting the impugned laws may be duly considered/addressed upon and hearing before the Committee submits any report," the plea said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp