STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Those seeking to divide India will be crushed under Yogi's bulldozer: UP minister

People like Owaisi and those of his mentality will be finished in India, he added.

Published: 09th February 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Targeting AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, an Uttar Pradesh minister said people who seek to divide the country will be crushed under the "bulldozer" of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"People like Owaisi and those of his mentality will be finished in India. Those who are staying here after 1947 so that they can divide the country again should understand that in Uttar Pradesh, bulldozer' of Yogi Adityanath is running. Those like Owaisi will be crushed here," UP minister Anand Swarup Shukla told reporters Monday night.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader had recently indicated that his party would contest the upcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh under an electoral pact with regional outfit Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

On SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's criticism of the state government over law and order, Shukla said, "We pray to God that Akhilesh remains SP president for his entire life and give absurd statements.

" The minister added that the panchayat election process will start soon in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Anand Swarup Shukla
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp