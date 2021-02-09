Two bags of Assam Rifles' ammunition stolen from truck on way to Shillong

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Two bags containing nine firearms magazines and 180 cartridges were stolen here from a truck carrying arms and ammunition of Assam Rifles from New Delhi to Shillong, police said on Tuesday.

The theft took place here on Sunday when the truck had stopped here on Jalesar Road for a night halt, Firozabad's Additional Superintendent of Police M C Mishra said.

The theft was reported by Assam Rifles Unit 3 jawan Awadhesh Kumar, he said, adding an FIR was lodged on his complaint.

Police are trying to solve the case, he added.