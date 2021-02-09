VK Singh scores LAC self-goal, China bristles

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China on Monday lashed out at India over Minister of State for Road Transport VK Singh’s comments on India transgressing the LAC more times than China saying it was an unwitting confession by India.

“This is an unwitting confession by the Indian side. For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China’s territory and constantly created disputes and frictions, which is the root cause of the tensions at the China-India border. We urge the Indian side to follow through on the consensus, agreements and treaties it reached with China, and uphold peace and stability in the border regions with concrete actions,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Singh on Sunday had said that India has transgressed the LAC more times than China. “Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times. China had transgressed many times over the years with its own perception of the LAC. Similarly, none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. Chinese media does not cover it,” he said in Madurai.

Interestingly, the rebuttal to Singh’s comments from the Chinese foreign ministry comes on a day when Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong called for India and China to build bridge of trust and friendship. “India and China are ancient civilisations that date back to over 2000 years. It is important that both build bridges of trust and friendship...,” he added.