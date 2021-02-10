STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Canadian infra consultant, two Indian firms to draw blueprint for Greater Ayodhya

Canada-based LEA Associates South Asia Private Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, and Kukreja Architects have been entrusted with drawing a vision document for the temple town.

Published: 10th February 2021 04:50 PM

Ayodhya Ram Temple site.

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two days after CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and set a deadline on the ongoing infrastructural projects, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) finalized three nodal firms, including a Candian company, to draw the blueprint for giving a makeover to the temple town as a world-class city.

According to ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh, Canada-based multi-national firm LEA Associates South Asia Private Ltd and two Indian firms -- Larsen & Toubro and Kukreja Architects --  were entrusted with drawing a vision document, chart out the implementation strategy and integrated infrastructure plan for Ayodhya in coordination with each other.

While the Canadian infrastructure firm was the brain behind the Tirupati Master Plan and Smart City, Kukreja Architects are credited with chalking out the blueprint for transit-oriented development of an unorganized urban sprawl in the Malaysian city of Banda Aceh with its successful spatial model.

Christian community donates over Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction: Karnataka Deputy CM office

On December 26 last year, the state government had put up proposals seeking requests from global and Indian consultants for drawing the blueprint of the Greater Ayodhya project. The firms were also sought to develop a vision document, implementation strategy, and integrated infrastructure development plan for the religious city which is witnessing the construction of the grand Ram temple complex over around 67 acres of land.

Ayodhya Development Authority had zeroed in on eight firms including four Indian companies — Tata Consulting Engineers, Larsen & Toubro, Kukreja Architects, REPL — and four international consultants — LEA Associates South Asia, IPE Global, Meinhardt Group International Holdings, and Egis Group. The proposals were sent to the bidding evaluation committee under the chairmanship of state principal secretary, housing, Deepak Kumar, who selected three infrastructure consultants — LEA Associates South Asia, Larsen & Toubro, and Kukreja Architects on basis of quality and cost outlay.

The three firms are entrusted with chalking out a roadmap touching all the aspects of making Ayodhya a world-class city. They would take care of town planning, transport, traffic, infrastructure, finance, economy, heritage, tourism, urban design, and renewable resources, said, vice chairman of Ayodhya
Development Authority Vishal Singh.

