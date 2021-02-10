STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar cabinet expansion: Caste balancing act among 17 inductees

However, the Rajputs have got the highest preference – four. They are: Lesi Singh, Neeraj Kumar Babloo, Sumit K Singh and Subhash Singh.

Published: 10th February 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Shahnawaz Hussain & Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan at swearing-in ceremony| pti

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  Putting an end to speculation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet by inducting 17 new ministers in what is being seen as a meticulous manner to keep caste equations balanced. Significantly, there is no Yadav or Bhumihar representation in the new set of ministers. However, the Rajputs have got the highest preference – four. They are: Lesi Singh, Neeraj Kumar Babloo, Sumit K Singh and Subhash Singh.

Out of the 17 new ministers, 11 are first-timers and young ministers out of the BJP and the JD-U quota such as Independent MLA from Jamui’s Chakai seat Sumit K Singh and Md. Zama Khan, former BSP MLA from Kaimur’s Chainpur and others. The 11 new inductees in the cabinet are Shahnawaz Hussain, Janak Ram (former BJP MP),

Mohammed Zama Khan (formerly in BSP now in JD-U), Alok Ranjan Jha (BJP), Jayant Raj (JD-U from Amarpur), Neeraj Kumar Bablu (BJP), Subhash Singh (BJP MLA, Gopalganj), four-time BJP MLA Nitin Naveen, Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent), Sunil Kumar (JD-U & former IPS officer) and Narayan Prasad( BJP).

The number of ministers has now gone up to 31. Apart from the first-time ministers, many experienced leaders such as Shravan Kumar have become ministers for a third time. Madan Sahni, Pramod Kumar, Lesi Singh and Sanjay K Jha are second-time ministers. Samrat Chaudhary is for the third minister now.

What is interesting in the cabinet expansion is that the JD-U and BJP have tried their best to strike a balance in the caste equations. So, the BJP brought in Hussain, the party’s influential minority face, through the Legislative Council and to induct him in the cabinet. The JD-U inducted former BSP leader Zama Khan, who had joined the JD-U recently.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar cabinet 17 ministers
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp