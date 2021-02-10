STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Census 2011 finalised and published, sans caste data: Home Ministry

MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that SECC was conducted by Ministry of Rural Development and the then Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation in rural and urban areas respectively.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the data of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) conducted in 2011 excluding the caste data has been finalised and published.

Member of Parliament (MP) Anbumani Ramadoss from Tamil Nadu asked, "Will the government release the socio-economic and caste census taken in the year 2011, if so then what are the details."

Responding to his query, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that SECC was conducted by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the then Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) in rural and urban areas respectively.

"The SECC 2011 data excluding the caste data has been finalised and published by MoRD and HUPA. The office of the Registrar General of India had provided logistics and technical support in conducting the SECC 2011. The raw caste data has been handed over to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for classification and categorization of the data," he added.

Ramadoss also asked whether the government will take the caste-based census in 2021 and what are the details.

Responding to him, Rai said, "In the census, the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as per President Order under Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order 1950 and Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order 1950, amended from time to time, are enumerated."

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Janata Dal-United's Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' had made strong demands in Lok Sabha for caste census to bring out the population of different groups in February 2020.

Yadav had said that his party made demands for the caste-based census under the UPA government as well, but "Congress did not agree".

The caste-based census has been a long pending demand of several opposition parties over the past several years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Socio-Economic and Caste Census caste data Ministry of Home Affairs MoS Nityanand Rai
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp