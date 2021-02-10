STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Congress will scrap new farm laws if voted to power': Priyanka Gandhi at mahapanchayat

District Magistrate Saharanpur had issued an order imposing section 144 in the area till April 5 ahead of her visit.

Published: 10th February 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SAHARANPUR: Congress will scrap new farm laws if voted to power, said General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a kisan mahapanchayat in Saharanpur on Wednesday.

Earlier, she offered prayers at Shakumbhari Devi Temple situated at a distance of 40 km to the north of Saharanpur.

"I will be in Saharanpur to listen, understand, and share my feelings with the farmers as well as support their struggle. The BJP government will have to withdraw the black agriculture laws," she had tweeted on Wednesday morning.

District Magistrate Saharanpur had issued an order imposing section 144 in the area till April 5 ahead of her visit.

The Congress leader is also expected to also conduct a dialogue with farmers in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts on February 13. Congress had earlier extended its full support to the call for 'chakka jam' from farmers for three hours last week. The grand old party and the other opposition parties have raised their concern against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.  

Saharanpur Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kisan mahapanchayat farmers protests Farm Laws
