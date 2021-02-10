Driver, conductor of roadways bus killed in road accident in UP

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A driver and a conductor of a roadways bus were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Kuwara village on the Shahjahanpur-Pilibhit highway when the two were going for duty, they said.

The deceased were identified as Driver Girijashankar, 42, and conductor Rahul Mishra, 35, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

There was dense fog when the incident took place in the morning.

The vehicle, which hit the two-wheeler, could not be identified, he said.

Police said they are probing the matter.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.