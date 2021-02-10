STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In phone talks, EAM Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken review developments in Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a comprehensive conversation.

Published: 10th February 2021 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday held a "comprehensive" conversation, focusing on developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as cooperation under the framework of the Quad.

The telephonic conversation between Jaishankar and Blinken came a day after US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time after the new American administration took charge.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said views on the situation in Myanmar were also exchanged.

Last week Myanmar's military grabbed power in a coup against the civilian government.

"Welcomed the comprehensive discussion today with @SecBlinken. Reviewed Indo-Pacific developments and the Quad cooperation. Exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. Look forward to remaining in touch," he said.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Secretary Blinken had held their first telephonic talks on January 29 during which they resolved to consolidate and expand the India-US strategic partnership.

There have been growing global concerns among leading powers over China's increasing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both India and US have been expanding cooperation bilaterally as well as under the framework of Quad with an aim to ensure peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

The issue figured in talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden.

"They reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday night.

In a readout, the White House said Biden and Modi agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad.

Separately, Jaishankar held talks with National Security Adviser of Tajikistan Mahmudzoda Nasrullo Rahmatjon.

"Glad to receive Tajik NSA Mahmudzoda Nasrullo Rahmatjon. Useful exchange of views on the regional situation. Agreed on accelerate our ongoing bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Blinken Jaishankar External Affairs Minister India US Relations India US Ties
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp