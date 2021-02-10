STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujjar leader Madan Bhaiyya alleges police being used to pressure him on farmers' stir issue

Madan Bhaiyya alleged that police was being used to pressure him after he extended support to the farmers' agitation against the agri laws.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Gujjar leader and former MLA Madan Bhaiyya on Tuesday alleged that police was being used to pressure him after he extended support to the farmers' agitation against the agri laws.

He made the allegation at a mahapanchayat in Jawli village, a day after police had descended on his residence while looking for a criminal.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja, however, denied the charge and claimed that they had acted on information received about a wanted criminal.

"Arrival of police of two police stations at my residence was part of a political conspiracy against me," Bhaiyya alleged at the meeting in which residents of Jawli and nearby villages participated.

"The officials saying they were here in search of a man who is wanted in a case is a totally a lame excuse. In fact, it is a tactic to mount pressure on me so that I may not extend my community's support to the farmers' protest," he alleged.

SP Raja said police were just searching for an accused wanted in a criminal case.

"The action was taken on information received by police and his location was said to be at the ex-MLA's house. But the information was wrong. There was no political pressure behind police action," he told PTI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madan Bhaiyya Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp