STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JKNPP president Balwant Singh Mankotia resigns from party membership

Mankotia, a two-time former MLA from Udhampur constituency, was on February 6 re-elected as party president, a post which he is holding for the past over one decade.

Published: 10th February 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

JKNPP president Balwant Singh Mankotia has resigned from party membership. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

JAMMU: In a setback to the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), its president and former legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia on Wednesday announced his resignation from the basic membership of the party.

Mankotia, a two-time former MLA from Udhampur constituency, was on February 6 re-elected as party president, a post which he is holding for the past over one decade.

"With a heavy heart, I announce my resignation from all posts and responsibilities in the party and also from the basic membership of the party," Mankotia said in a video message on his Facebook page.

The JKNPP leader said unavoidable circumstances forced him to take this decision in haste and without consulting colleagues and workers, indicating that he is resigning because of a power tussle within the extended family.

"Had I not resigned, there was a possibility of the family matter becoming public.

I appeal JKNPP founder and patron Bhim Singh that Harsh Dev Singh (JKNPP chairman) is capable and has interest.

He should be given full responsibility of the party," he said.

Bhim Singh is the uncle of Mankotia and Harsh Dev Singh is his cousin brother.

He asked his supporters to attend the scheduled meeting in Udhampur on Thursday and said the meeting would decide his future course of action.

JKNPP Working Committee was constituted after its electoral process was completed by February 9 under the chairmanship of Returning Officer, P K Ganju in presence of Bhim Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balwant singh mankotia JKNPP
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp