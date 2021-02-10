STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man wanted in Red Fort violence arrested from Punjab

Iqbal Singh, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters and police personnel clash at the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Protesters and police personnel clash at the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man wanted in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day was arrested by Delhi Police from Punjab, officials said on Wednesday.

Iqbal Singh, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night by the northern range of Delhi Police's Special Cell, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

On Monday, the Special Cell had arrested actor-activist Deep Sidhu, a "prominent player" behind the violence at the Red Fort.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on January 26.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.

