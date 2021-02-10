STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai: 1 more arrested in porn films racket; 9 held so far

The city crime branch's property cell nabbed the ninth accused, aged 40 years, from Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday night, he said.

Published: 10th February 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have arrested one more person in connection with a pornographic films racket busted last week, taking the total number of those held in the case so far to nine, a police official said on Wednesday.

The city crime branch's property cell nabbed the ninth accused, aged 40 years, from Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday night, he said.

Last week, the police's property cell conducted a raid on a bungalow at Madh in Malwani area here and busted a racket of making pornographic films with struggling models and actors and uploading them on social media apps and websites.

Initially, five people were arrested and later, three more persons were nabbed, the official said.

The arrested persons include an actor and a representative of a foreign production house, he said.

The police have so far registered two FIRs, including one after a woman alleged that she was forced to act in porn films, the official said.

During the raid last week, the police seized six mobile phones, a laptop, cameras, memory cards and other equipment worth Rs 5.68 lakh.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp