Mumbai: 1 more arrested in porn films racket; 9 held so far

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have arrested one more person in connection with a pornographic films racket busted last week, taking the total number of those held in the case so far to nine, a police official said on Wednesday.

The city crime branch's property cell nabbed the ninth accused, aged 40 years, from Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday night, he said.

Last week, the police's property cell conducted a raid on a bungalow at Madh in Malwani area here and busted a racket of making pornographic films with struggling models and actors and uploading them on social media apps and websites.

Initially, five people were arrested and later, three more persons were nabbed, the official said.

The arrested persons include an actor and a representative of a foreign production house, he said.

The police have so far registered two FIRs, including one after a woman alleged that she was forced to act in porn films, the official said.

During the raid last week, the police seized six mobile phones, a laptop, cameras, memory cards and other equipment worth Rs 5.68 lakh.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the official added.