STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition slams government in Lok Sabha for ignoring 'aam admi' in budget

Shashi Tharoor said the budget has reduced expenditure on defence and healthcare, and delivered a blow to the economic system.

Published: 10th February 2021 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Opposition slammed the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday for ignoring the "aam admi" and showing insensitivity towards agitating farmers in the budget proposals for 2021-22, which were unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month.

"The aam aadmi has been let down totally in the last seven years...and the budget has betrayed his most fundamental aspirations," Congress member Shashi Tharoor said while initiating the general discussion on the Union Budget.

The finance minister has neither played defensive nor hit the ball, he said, adding, "She has just run out of ideas. You cannot cross the sea but just keep staring at it."

Tharoor said the budget has reduced expenditure on defence and healthcare, and "delivered a blow to the economic system".

Although the nation suffered a lot because of the stringent lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's response to deal with the sufferings of people "showed no sensitivity", he said, adding, "Bharat should become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) and not Bharatvasis."

Accusing the government of ignoring the crisis instead of recognising that there is one at the border with China, Tharoor said the Centre seems to have overturned the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" into "Na Jawan, Na Kisan".

The budget, he said, did nothing to assuage the concerns of the agitating farmers with regard to the minimum support price (MSP).

The road to a new India should not be littered with the wreckage of the old India, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said and urged the government not to create barriers on the path of the "annadatas" (farmers), who are protesting against three new farm laws at the borders of Delhi.

Participating in the discussion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Meenakshi Lekhi said due to the efforts of the Narendra Modi government, the country has come out of the "fragile five" economies.

Today, India is among the top five economies in the world, she said, adding that the finance minister is now talking about a double-digit growth rate.

The economy is projected to grow at 11 per cent during 2021-22 after a likely contraction of 7.7 per cent in the current financial year as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

After saving lives, the focus is now on promoting livelihood, which the budget has tried to do, Lekhi said, adding that the allocations for most of the sectors have been doubled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2021 Union Budget 2021 Union Budget
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp