STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 2,400 missing girls from Madhya Pradesh rescued in January 2021: Police

Operation Muskan' was carried out in January in which 2,444 missing and abducted girls were rescued from Madhya Pradesh and outside the state.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

missing children

Image for representation

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh police have rescued 2,444 minor girls last month under a campaign to trace missing and abducted girls, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 3,122 cases of missing and abducted girls were pending at the end of the last month, he said.

"'Operation Muskan' was carried out in January in which 2,444 missing and abducted girls were rescued from Madhya Pradesh and outside the state," the official from the MP police headquarters here said.

Those rescued included 175 minors from Indore, 144 from Sagar, 115 from Dhar, 107 from Rewa and 102 girls from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Under the campaign, about 82 per cent of the missing or abducted girls were found in MP and the remaining were traced to various other states.

According to the official, 141 girls were rescued from Punjab, eight from Telangana, six from Kerala, five from Jammu and Kashmir, four from West Bengal, three each from Karnataka and the Union Territory of Daman, and one from Assam.

Some of the girls were also found in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said.

The progress of proceedings in each case of kidnapping is reviewed every three days, the official added.

In a meeting last month, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed the officials concerned to inform parents of the abducted children about the progress and status of investigation into such cases.

Chouhan had said parents of abducted children will get an 'Adhikar Patra' (authority letter), containing information about the action taken by police towards tracing the child.

The chief minister also said that various crimes against women have come down by 15 to 50 per cent in Madhya Pradesh since March 2020.

Last year, a total of 3,337 kidnapped and missing minor girls were rescued in three different campaigns in the state, the police official said.

PTI ADU GK GK 02101145 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya pradesh missing children minor girls missing Operation Muskan
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp