STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi calls Congress divided, confused, party stages walkout in Lok Sabha

PM Modi's remarks came amid a walkout by members of the Congress in Lok Sabha, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi

Published: 10th February 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a sharp dig at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha units move in opposite directions, and asserted that such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solutions for the country's problems.

PM Modi's remarks came amid a walkout by members of the Congress in Lok Sabha, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, when he was speaking on the three farm laws during his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President for his address.

"The condition of the Congress party, a very old party which ruled the country for about six decades, has now become such that its Rajya Sabha unit moves in one direction while the Lok Sabha unit moves in another direction," Modi said.

READ| Have the new laws snatched your old privileges, PM Modi asks protesting farmers in Lok Sabha

Such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solution to the country's problems, Modi said.

"Nothing can be more unfortunate than this. The Congress is also there in Rajya Sabha, their senior leaders are there, they debate with a lot of enthusiasm and express their views. On the other hand, there is the other section of the Congress (in Lok Sabha). Time will tell," the prime minister said.

Earlier, he hit out at the Opposition saying, those who are disrupting the House are doing so as per a well-planned strategy.

They are unable to digest that people are seeing the truth, Modi said. The trust of the people can never be won through these games, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Lok Sabha
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp