Republic Day violence accused Iqbal Singh arrested from Hoshiarpur, Punjab

This comes days after the arrest of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in 26 January violence in the national capital. He was sent to 7-day police custody on Tuesday.

Published: 10th February 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Republic day violence accused Iqbal Singh with officers of Special Cell in Rohini, New Delhi on Wednesday.

Republic day violence accused Iqbal Singh with officers of Special Cell in Rohini, New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Another accused in the January 26 Delhi violence case, Iqbal Singh, was arrested by a Special Cell from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night, the Delhi Police informed.

As per the police, Singh was arrested by Northern Range of the Special Cell and a reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared on his arrest.

This comes days after the arrest of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in 26 January violence in the national capital. He was sent to 7-day police custody on Tuesday.

As per the police, Sidhu had allegedly instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the kisan parade and to breach barricades with tractors. The police also told the Court that there is video evidence showing Sidhu entering Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags.

Delhi Police also told the court that he was at the rampart where the flag was unfurled.

Another accused, Sukhdev Singh was also arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch from Chandigarh on Sunday. He allegedly led the mob at the Red Fort and his role in the violence was found to be very active, the police said. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on him as well.

The investigation into the Republic Day violence is being conducted at three levels - local police, Special Cell and Crime Branch.

Violence broke out in the national capital during the Kisan tractor parade on January 26 against the Centre's farm laws, after several protestors strayed from the agreed-upon route, broke barricades and clashed with the police. Properties also vandalised in the incident and many also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

