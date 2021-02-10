Uttarakhand glacier burst: Corpse of one UP worker recovered, 33 still missing

By ANI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI (UP): The body of one of the 34 workers from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district who had gone missing in Uttarakhand's Tapovan, was recovered, Nighasan Tehsildar Dharmendra Pandey said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters Pandey said, "Out of the missing 34 labourers, the body of one was recovered and handed over to his family after postmortem. The deceased has been identified as Awadhesh who is a resident of Ichhnagar. Avdhesh had gone to Uttarakhand to work on the power project."

He further stated that a search operation for the missing labourers is on by the Uttarakhand government, adding that the district officials and police had visited the site and a special team of district officials has been formed which is in constant touch with the families of the workers.

"We received the information that 34 workers from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri who had gone to Tapovan for work are missing. About 57 workers had gone there out of which 34 were missing. The rest are healthy and are in touch," he added.

As many as 32 bodies have been recovered so far from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 206 people including 25-35 persons stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel are missing, according to the State Government.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.