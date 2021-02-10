STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Water supply to tribal hamlet stopped in Maharashtra; five booked

Godbole said the village committee, which manages affairs of local areas, had been collecting water cess of Rs 100 per month from each family of Katkari for years.

Published: 10th February 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THANE: Drinking water supply to a tribal-dominated hamlet in Thane district was stopped allegedly by the local village committee over non-payment of cess, leading the police to file an FIR under the SC/ST Act against five persons and order a probe, an official said on Wednesday.

The rural police registered the FIR against five members of the village managing committee, four of them women, for allegedly stopping drinking water supply to Katkari, a tribal-dominated hamlet in Bhiwandi taluka of the district in Maharashtra, on a complaint of its residents, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Smita Patil said the case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was registered at the Padgha police station on Tuesday.

No one has been arrested so far and a probe into the incident has been ordered under Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ganeshpuri) Dileep Godbole, the police said.

Godbole said the village committee, which manages affairs of local areas, had been collecting water cess of Rs 100 per month from each family of Katkari for years.

Recently, the committee increased the water cess to Rs 500 which was opposed by the residents of Katkari, who expressed their inability to pay the hiked charges, according to the FIR.

This promoted the village committee to disconnect water supply to the hamlet late last week, the police said.

The residents of Katkari did not get water for two days (February 7 and 8) after which they filed the complaint against village committee members, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Water Supply Maharashtra Tribal Hamlet Maharashtra
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp