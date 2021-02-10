STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal govt failed to act against Bangladeshi infiltrators: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha

From 2016 to 2019 BSF has lodged complaints against 2,548 illegal infiltrators in West Bengal but the state government has lodged FIR against only 2,104 infiltrators.

Union minister Nityanand Rai (Twitter ANI Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Minister of State (MoS) for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday alleged that the West Bengal government has failed to take strict action against illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh.

"Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended around 4,500 infiltrators in last four years from 2016 to 2019 on Indo- Bangladesh border and handed them over to state administration for further action. But, the state government failed to take action against illegal infiltrators," Rai said in Rajya Sabha.

He further informed the House that the BSF has made 4,189 named accused in connection with illegally trespassing the border but unfortunately, the state government arrested only 4,072 accused.

As per the data given by MoS Home Rai in the Upper House, in the last four years (from 2016 to 2019) BSF has lodged complaints against 2,548 illegal infiltrators in West Bengal but the state government has lodged FIR against only 2,104 infiltrators.

Meanwhile, the state govt has filed the charge sheet against 1,134 infiltrators, and out of 1,134 charge-sheeted accused only 212 have been convicted.

MoS Home asked the state government to take necessary and strict legal action against infiltrators.

He also informed the Rajya Sabha that the number of cross-border infiltration cases reported along the India-Bangladesh Border has reduced between 2016 and 2020.

He said this in reply to the question raised by Member of Parliament (MP) Manas Ranjan Bhunia in Rajya Sabha.

"Is it a fact that cross-border infiltration has increased during the last five years from the India-Bangladesh border? Has the government taken the initiative to take punitive action against the responsible personnel for illegal cross-border infiltration?" asked Bhunia.

Responding to his question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the number of cross-border infiltration cases reported along the India-Bangladesh border has reduced in 2020 in relation to 2016.

"In 2016, there were 654 cases registered while 1,601 people were apprehended. There were 456 cases and 907 arrested in 2017. Also, there were 420 cases and 884 people were arrested in 2018. 500 cases were reported in 2019 while 1,109 were arrested. While in 2020, there were 489 reported cases and 955 arrests," Rai said in a written reply. (ANI)

