1 killed, 12 injured as jeep overturns on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway

By PTI

CHITRAKOOT (UP): A 70-year-old man was killed and 12 others injured when their jeep overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway near Pathnaudi village here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening when 13 people from Jalaun district were returning after offering prayers at Lord Kamadgiri temple, Station House Officer Karvi police station, Virendra Tripathi, said.

The deceased has been identified as Rambali Singh, the SHO said, adding that two among the injured have been referred to Allahabad in a serious condition, while the others were being treated at a local government hospital.