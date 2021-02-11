STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Accused Sukhdev Singh visited Singhu Border, Punjab after Republic Day violence

According to Delhi Police, Singh was leading the mob at the Red Fort and his role in the violence was found to be very active. Notably, a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on him.

Published: 11th February 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers post flags on a dome of Red Fort after their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Farmers post flags on a dome of Red Fort after their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sukhdev Singh, an accused in Republic Day violence in the national capital visited the Singhu border after the incident and later went to Punjab, informed Delhi Police sources.

He was one of the prime accused who participated in the 26 January violence at Red Fort.

"He was present at the Red Fort till around 10 PM on the day of the violence and went to Singhu border late night," informed Delhi Police sources.

Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested Sukhdev Singh from Chandigarh on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, Singh was leading the mob at the Red Fort and his role in the violence was found to be very active. Notably, a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on him.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Police had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the January 26 violence, according to the Delhi Police.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day violence Delhi Police Sukhdev Singh Delhi Police Crime Branch tractor rally farmers protests farm laws
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp