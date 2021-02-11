STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Airlines permitted to fly only 80% of pre-COVID flights till March-end: Govt

On June 26, this was increased to 45 per cent and on September 2, it was further increased to 60 per cent.

Published: 11th February 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate will remain at 80 per cent of their pre-COVID levels till March 31 or till the summer schedule begins, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry had set the 80 per cent limit on December 3, 2020, without specifying till what date it would remain in place.

The summer schedule begins at the end of March for all the airlines.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approves both the schedules - summer and winter - of all the airlines.

"As per the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the central government directs the order dated December 3, 2020, shall remain in force till 2359 hrs on March 31, 2021 or till the date of commencement of summer schedule 2021, whichever is earlier or until further orders," the ministry's order said.

The ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, 2020, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

On June 26, this was increased to 45 per cent and on September 2, it was further increased to 60 per cent.

On November 11, it was increased to 70 per cent. On December, it was increased to 80 per cent. Scheduled international passenger traffic continues to remain suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with various countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp