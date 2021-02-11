STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law

The government, he said, was committed to freedom of media and rights of individuals but it was equally concerned about safety, security, and law and order in the country.

Published: 11th February 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a row with Twitter over blocking of accounts, India on Thursday warned social media platforms of strict action for failure to crack down on inflammatory content, saying they have to fully comply with the country's law.

A day after his ministry rebuked Twitter for not complying with its orders to take down inflammatory content, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said social media platforms cannot give differential treatment while handling problems on Capitol Hill and the Red Fort.

The government, he said, was committed to freedom of media and rights of individuals but it was equally concerned about safety, security, and law and order in the country.

"Please don't spread enmity, violence and misinformation. Please follow the Constitution of India and the law of the land (otherwise we will be very strict)," he said replying to a question in Rajya Sabha.

On Wednesday, his ministry had expressed displeasure at Twitter for failing to remove all of the over 1,100 accounts and posts it alleged spread misinformation about the widespread protests by farmers against new agricultural laws.

Prasad said the social media companies took immediate action when riots broke out at Capitol Hill in Washington but ignored similar action when farm bill protestors ran riot at Red Fort on Republic Day.

"This double standard would not work here," he said flagging inflammatory content, especially those with the hashtag of Modi planning farmers' genocide.

"Yeh kya mazak hai? (What kind of a joke is this?)," he said.

The Constitution of India guarantees freedom of speech but Article 19 (2) also says that it is subject to reasonable restrictions because of the "sovereignty and integrity" of India.

Prasad said that while social media platforms have their own self-regulatory mechanism to check and evaluate inflammatory content, that does not mean they will not follow the Indian rules.

"This will not work here," he said.

Asked about steps taken by the government to check the spread of misinformation on social media, he said "We have recently flagged Twitter" on the issue.

His ministry officials are in talks with Twitter on the issue.

On Wednesday, the government told Twitter's representatives that the microblogging site has to follow its orders and that it was not a subject matter of negotiation.

The government was riled after Twitter in a public blog post said it has taken down only half of the accounts and posts flagged by the government.

"In keeping with our principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression, we have not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians," it had said.

Prasad, however, took exception to selectively applying rules.

"Microblogging companies stand by police when they take action after Capitol Hill of Washington is ransacked.

But when there is an attack on Red Fort, which is a sign of our dignity, they oppose (action)," the minister said.

"This double standard would not work here.

" He qualified his statement by saying the government respects their good work and the foreign investment they bring into the country.

"We respect your good work.

You do business, bring FDI and money but you have to respect the laws and regulations of the country," the minister said.

Prasad also said his government is committed to the freedom of media and rights of individuals but is also equally concerned about the safety and security of India.

"Our commitment for freedom of media, right of individuals and independence of the judiciary in complete and total.

But we are equally concerned about the safety and security of India," he said.

On the protection of privacy of the individuals of the country on social media, he said the government is working on new guidelines.

Gaps will be addressed when new guidelines will come, he said.

"Work is in progress. " The minister said he wants to convey to media platforms that freedom is important but they cannot abuse it by showing unbidden revenge sex videos, porn, street violence and videos that ignite passions and fuel violence.

The social media platforms need to access unbidden exposure to such content against their own internal guidelines, he said.

BJP member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe wanted to know whether the microblogging and social media companies could be covered under the laws of the Press Council of India and FDI laws would be applicable to them.

According to Sahasrabuddhe, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information technology has already recommended this.

Prasad replied saying "I am aware of the recommendations of that standing committee.

I along with (Prakash) Javadedkar (Minister of Information & Broadcasting) are revisiting the guidelines.

When it takes final shape, we would inform the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Rajya Sabha Ravi Shankar Prasad
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp