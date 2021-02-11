STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Avalanche chases down Tapovan guards

Of four personnel from Uttarakhand Police posted at Rishi Ganga project, two survived to tell horror of flash flood.

Published: 11th February 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Dhauliganga hydro power project near Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been badly damaged in the massive flash flood on February 7 | Express

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

TAPOVAN/CHAMOLI: As the wheel of fate would have it, head constable Manoj Chaudhary's (42) life came to a full circle. His body was found on Monday floating at a ghat in Pindar river in Karnprayag, the place where he was born. 

Karnprayag is at least 120 km away from the spot where he was posted on duty. Chaudhary had completed 24 years in the force in January. "It's like he returned here to say goodbye for one last time," says his elder brother Anil Chaudhary as he breaks down talking about him. 

Manoj is survived by his wife, a 15-year-old daughter Tammanna and 12-year-old son Prince. 

Manoj's 81-year-old mother Kal Kishori Devi is yet to believe that her son is gone. 

"Ammaa is yet to believe that we have lost him. Seema (his wife) and children are in shock. When I was called to identify a body on Monday evening, everyone was apprehensive. Our fears turned out to be true. The only relief for us is that he came to us. There are dozens who are yet to be found," Anil further added.

His body and face were intact despite being engulfed by the flash floods. The body was cremated on Tuesday with full honors in the presence of senior district officials including the superintendent of police.

Balbir Gadhia (L) and Manoj Chaudhary 

State BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat visited the family and offered his condolences.

Chaudhary was on duty along with three of his colleagues- Balbir Gadhia (58), Suresh Bhandari (59) and Deep Raj (38). 

All four police personnel were deployed at the Rishi Ganga hydropower plant which was the first-ever place to get affected in the flash floods on Sunday.

Of the four police personnel from Uttarakhand state police, two survived to tell the tale- Suresh Bhandari and Deep Raj while Manoj Chaudhary and Balbir Gadhia were not so lucky. 

Incidentally, Deep Raj also happened to be the first informer of the flash floods from Tapovan police post of Chamoli district which is located on Joshimath-Malari Highway, about 100kms from India-China border. Raj alerted Gopeshwar police control room which further contacted SDRF and other state agencies. 

Raj who was on duty at the power plant was chased by the flash floods and got hit by stones that were flying in the air. "I saw stones flying in the air along with deafening thunder. We all started to run without looking back. I was hit by stones on my back but wanted to escape to higher ground to save myself," recalls Raj who is now with his family in Dehradun. 

Late head constable Manoj Chaudhary with his wife and children

Suresh Bhandari (59), another policeman who survived recalls the day, "It was a bright day. We had a nice breakfast and were on duty. Suddenly, we heard screams, whistles and people shouting 'Bhago Bhago' (Run, Run). The sight and the sound of the avalanche coming down rapidly towards us instilled so much fear in us that we ran for our lives and did not look back."

Now at his home in Dehradun with his wife and children, Bhandari mourns his friends and colleagues. "We shared camaraderie of such level that we used to praise and scold each other with similar audacity. Our shifts were each of 3 hours and we guarded the power plant 24×7," recalls Bhandari who is due to retire in January 2022.

Ravi Semwal, reserve inspector posted in the district and commanding officer of the four men told The New Indian Express that the four men were hard-working and diligent. "Such postings are meant for hard taskmasters," Semwal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
avalanche Chamoli disaster Uttarakhand glacier burst
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp