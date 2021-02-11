STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MLA accuses party MP Virendra Mast's kin of involvement in land grabbing

Aman Singh said that BJP MP does not give any importance to the allegations of the MLA and the party leadership has itself taken note of his activities.

Published: 11th February 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: A BJP MLA here trained his guns on the party's former Kisan Morcha chief and MP Virendra Singh Mast, accusing his family of involvement in land grabbing.

Bairia BJP MLA Surendra Singh presented two farmers--Vijay Bahadur Singh and Ram Babu Yadav--at a press conference here on Wednesday night, alleging that the Mast's family grabbed their land.

However, a private secretary of Mast, Aman Singh, said the MLA is levelling baseless allegations and the dispute related to the said land is pending in a court.

Aman Singh said that BJP MP does not give any importance to the allegations of the MLA and the party leadership has itself taken note of his activities.

The farmers presented by the MLA before the media alleged that their land in Shivpur village had been fraudulently transferred in the name of Mast's brother, nephew and son while efforts were made to grab land in Sonbarsa village.

"These farmers have spoken about their problem and the MP's family is involved in it," Surendra Singh said.

"It is the intention of our government that if there is any injustice, even at the hands of our own men, it will be opposed and all efforts will be made to ensure justice," the MLA said.

The MLA added if someone dares to do such a thing during the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, then it is a big thing and should be noted.

Surendra Singh also alleged that illicit liquor trade is going on in the Revati area of the district under the police patronage and he had complained about it to senior police officials but to no avail.

Responding to it, SP Dr Vipin Tada said allegations of the BJP MLA in this connection will be probed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land grabbing BJP flag
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp