BJP running fake news factory on social media: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Nana Patole accused the BJP of running a fake news factory on social media and said his party will demolish the same by highlighting facts.

Published: 11th February 2021 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 11:00 PM

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday accused the BJP of running a "fake news factory" on social media and said his party will demolish the same by highlighting facts.

The BJP hit back at the Congress saying that since the latter has not done any good work, it has nothing to showcase on social media.

Patole said the BJP was using social media to spread misinformation and create a divide in the society, and added that his party will give a fitting reply to such attempts.

"The BJP has a fake news factory on social media, which the Congress will demolish by being positive and highlighting facts," the former Assembly Speaker said at the launch of the party's social media outreach.

The Congress' digital reach will be expanded to villages, he said, adding that two lakh workers will be added to its social media network in the next one month.

The Congress leader further alleged that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was not giving his approval to the nomination of 12 names to the legislative council from the Governor's quota because of pressure from the BJP's top leadership.

When asked about Patole's remarks, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, "Since the Congress has not done any good work, it lacks content to showcase on social media."

Reacting to the charge that the BJP runs a fake new factory, he said, "Such allegations are levelled when somebody faces failure."

