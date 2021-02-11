STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress threatens protest at Kangana's 'Dhaakad' shoot in MP if she doesn't apologise for tweets about farmers

BJP leader and state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that the government will ensure that "behan- beti" Kangana faces no problem while shooting.

Published: 11th February 2021 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district have threatened that they would not allow Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for a film if she did not apologize to farmers over her tweets.

BJP leader and state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that the government will ensure that "behan- beti" Kangana faces no problem while shooting.

Shooting for "Dhakad", Ranaut's new film, is going on in Sarni area of Betul district.

State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya and Chicholi Block Congress Committee president Nekram Yadav on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul.

If Ranaut did not apologize by Friday evening for her comments against the ongoing farmers' protest on Delhi borders, she would not be allowed to shoot at Sarni, it said.

Ranaut had maligned farmers, the Congress leaders alleged.

Reacting sharply, home minister Mishra said state Congress chief Kamal Nath should dissaude his party workers from disrupting the shoot.

"I had a telephonic talk with the Betul Superintendent of Police. Law will take its own course and will be adhered to. I am trying to contact behan-beti (sister and daughter) Kangana. She won't face any problem," he said.

Twitter had recently deleted some of Ranaut's controversial tweets over the farmers' protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana ranaut Dhaakad
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp