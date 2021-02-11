STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Glacier burst: Dhauli Ganga water surges, rescue work at Tapovan tunnel halted

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said work has been temporarily halted as a precautionary measure.

Published: 11th February 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:22 PM

Uttarakhand glacier burst

Rescue operations underway near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in Chamoli district. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

TAPOVAN: The water level in the Dhauli Ganga river surged on Thursday, leading to temporary suspension of rescue work at the tunnel in Tapovan where 25-35 people are trapped for over four days since the glacier disaster.

Security personnel at work inside the tunnel rushed out and heavy machines engaged in drilling through the debris and sludge inside were withdrawn.

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said work has been temporarily halted as a precautionary measure. The Dhauli Ganga merges with the Alaknanda river system.

READ|Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rambo, Deisel roped in for rescue operation

On Sunday, a glacier burst at Joshimath in the state's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that wreaked havoc and washed away hydroelectric stations.

The death toll stands at 34 with multiple agencies racing against time to reach 25-35 workers trapped inside a tunnel at the power project site.

