Gupkar allies win DDC chief polls in two places

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration won the elections for the posts of District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons in two districts of Kashmir on Wednesday. In the third phase of the polls, the elections were conducted in Ganderbal and Pulwama. While the NC won the post of the chairperson from Ganderbal, a PDP candidate was elected as chairperson in Pulwama, officials said.

At Ganderbal district, NC candidate Nuzhat Ishfaq was elected as the chairperson, while Bilal Ahmad Sheikh of PDP was elected as DDC vice-chairperson in Ganderbal. In south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, PDP’s Syed Bari Andrabi was elected as the chairperson, while NC candidate Mukhtar Ahmad Bandh was made his deputy.

The PDP had emerged as the single largest party in the district by bagging half of the total 14 seats. PDP’s DDC member Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, who was arrested by the NIA first and later by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) and is yet to take oath as a DDC member, could not participate in the election for the post of chairperson and vice-chairperson, the officials added.