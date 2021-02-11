STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 12,923 fresh COVID-19 cases, 108 more fatalities

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,05,73,372, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.26 per cent.

Published: 11th February 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,05,73,372, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll in the country due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,360 with 108 more people succumbing to it, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,05,73,372, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.26 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The country currently has 1,42,562 active COVID-19 cases, which account for only 1.31 per cent of its total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,40,23,840 samples have so far been tested in the country for COVID-19, including 6,99,185 on Wednesday.

