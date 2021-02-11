Indore controversy: Retired school teacher looks for missing brother 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Twelve days after a group of homeless elders were dumped by Indore Municipal Corporation staff on city outskirts, a retired school teacher is searching for her missing brother, who she claims was among those aged destitute.

Resident of Indore’s Brahm Bag Colony, 65-year-old Kusum Pawar claims that she clearly spotted her 62-year-old mentally disturbed and partially paralysed brother in the videos of the elders (who were dumped on the highway) that went viral on January 29.

Pradip has been missing since October 2020. “I searched for him everywhere since October, but couldn’t find him, but the video rekindled hope of getting my brother back soon,” Kusum told TNIE.

On January 30, Kusum went to the Sadar Bazar police station where she was told to approach the IMC as it was their staff who could trace Pradip “Since then I’ve met IMC officials and also checked all shelters in Indore for my brother, but in vain.

Ramu, who was among the group dumped by IMC staff on January 29 but later brought back, was present at one of the shelters. Ramu told me that Pradip was with him on the IMC truck, after the local residents in Kshipra village forced the IMC staff to bring them back to the city.” Kusum claimed that Ramu disclosed that the IMC staff had again dumped her brother at one of the road crossings in Indore.

Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, when contacted in the matter on Wednesday said based on the report of a probe panel, IMC’s six more muster roll staffers have been found guilty of mishandling and dumping the elderlies on January 29.