STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No VIP treatment to anyone at Mauni Amavasya Mela, says Prayagraj IG ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's visit

This comes after the AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that she will take a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Published: 11th February 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sadhus offer prayers after taking a holy dip at Sangam confluence of River Ganga Yamuna and Saraswati on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing annual 'Magh Mela' festival in Prayagraj

Sadhus offer prayers after taking a holy dip at Sangam confluence of River Ganga Yamuna and Saraswati on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing annual 'Magh Mela' festival in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Thursday, Prayagraj Inspector General (IG), KP Singh said that no special treatment will be given to anyone visiting the Mela.

"As today is the peak day for Mela, we will not give VIP treatment to anyone. There is no protocol, they can come like a normal person and participate in the rituals," IG said.

This comes after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that she will take a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The Congress leader will also participate in that Magh Mela at Sangam.

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will first stay at Anand Bhawan, from where she will proceed to Sangam.

"No political program has been planned during her visit. She will return to Delhi in the evening," said the sources.

However, contrary to the sources' claim, the actions of UP Congress in-charge cannot be seen without a political prism. Her plans and programs are always designed with a motive keeping the image of the party in mind.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the sole face of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, where the party is trying to regain the political ground lost almost three decades ago.

The holy dip seems like a nod to the Hindutva cadre in the state. Yesterday too, while on her way to Kisan Panchayat in Chilkana, the Congress leader visited the Shaktipeeth Shakambhari Devi temple.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mauni Amavasya VIP treatment Mauni Amavasya Mela Priyanka Gandhi Sangam Prayagraj police
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp