Patna diary

East Central Railway (ECR) general manager of L C Trivedi awarded 137 officers and employees of zone on   65th Rail Week Celebration in Patna.

Published: 11th February 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Railway staff’s hard work rewarded: ECR
East Central Railway (ECR) general manager of L C Trivedi awarded 137 officers and employees of zone on   65th Rail Week Celebration in Patna. Trivedi said that performances always get acknowledged and awarded in the railway. Among the awardees were 19 staff of Grade 4. Chief spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said that the GM Efficiency Shield was given to Dhanbad Division for excellent work efficiency in the overall field while the Personnel Efficiency Shield jointly went to Danapur and Samastipur divisions. Other prizes were given by GM to offices and employees from Danapur and Sonepur divisions at the annual event, Kumar said.

 Centenary celebration of Bihar Assembly building  
A day-long centenary celebration of Bihar Assembly building was held in the central hall on February 7 after being inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar. A separate session on’ Role of Legislators in democracy’ was also held with legislators. According to speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Assembly building was built in 1920 but formally inaugurated on Febraury 7 in 1921 by Satyendra Prasanna Sinha. The centenary function was attended by CM Nitish Kumar, Union IT and Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad besides a galaxy of other prominent politicians and all MLAs from the eastern state barring those from the opposition  RJD. Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav, who were in Delhi due to family reasons, were unable to attend the event. 

Skilling womenfolk for better lives
Thousands of women from interiors of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district are getting a backup to explore their skills. The AROH Foundation, led by a woman activist Dr Neelam Gupta as its CEO, has started sharpening skills of poor women. “It is very important to make women economically independent to connect them with the mainstream. Around 1,900 such poor women in Sitamarhi with the support of Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd are being helped to explore their skills through total skill development,” said Dr Neelam Gupta.

State of cancer-care poor in Bihar: Panelists
In Bihar, around 1.4 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer every year and only 25 to 30% of them get treatment in the state because of lack of cancer care services. All these facts came out at a seminar organised on the World Cancer Day by the health department.  Union minister RK Singh and Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey attended the seminar. Principal health secretary Pratyay Amrit said that the screening-cum-awareness programme in Bihar’s 14 districts in collaboration with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has started. Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Aurangabad, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Gaya are among the districts.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com

