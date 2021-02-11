Twitter will be a nicer place if move to Koo picks up pace: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Twitter would be a nicer place if the shift of its users to Indian micro-blogging site 'Koo' gathers pace, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday, in a backhanded compliment to the 10-month-old app.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's remarks came after several Twitter users and government departments announced joining the 'desi' platform.

"Twitter will be a much nicer place if the move to Koo picks up pace," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.