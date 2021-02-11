STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

World Sustainable Summit: India implementing its climate pledges well before time, says Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar said India is leading from the front and implementing all its climate pledges well before time.

Published: 11th February 2021 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said India is leading from the front and implementing all its climate pledges well before time.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the World Sustainable Summit, held virtually and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Javadekar said India has reduced emission intensity and increased forest cover under the leadership of its prime minister.

"Four international reports say that India, under Modi, is leading from the front and implementing all its pledges well before time. We have reduced emission intensity, increased forest cover and given a new target for restoration of degraded land and 450-gigawatt target of renewable energy will be achieved. This is our country's ethos," he said.

He said Modi brought on the international table for the first time the issues of lifestyle and climate justice.

"I presented his wonderful book titled 'Convenient Action'. World is talking about inconvenient truth, but the answer is convenient action. I gifted this book to all dignitaries in Paris," Javadekar said.

"In the same conference, PM launched international solar alliance, coalition of disaster resilient infrastructure and mission innovation. These three initiatives were also picked up very well through out the world. India is implementing its pledges," he said.

The three-day Summit convened on the theme 'Redefining Our Common Future: A Safe and Secure Environment for All'.

The annual meeting will engage with top world leaders on shaping the energy and climate agenda ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, UK.

The virtual inaugural session was attended by Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Republic of Maldives and Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Sustainable Summit Prakash Javadekar
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp