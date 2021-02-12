STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam slashes fuel, liquor prices; Opposition terms it 'poll gimmick'

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said petrol and diesel would be cheaper by Rs 5 from Friday midnight. 

Published: 12th February 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In poll-bound Assam, the BJP-led government has rolled back the COVID-19 cess on petrol, diesel, and liquor.

Presenting a vote-on-account for Rs 60,784.03 crore in the Assembly, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said petrol and diesel would be cheaper by Rs 5 from Friday midnight. Similarly, the government has decided to roll back 25% cess on alcohol.

Sarma said the government was forced to levy the additional cess on fuel and liquor during the difficult times of the pandemic.

“…Now, as the number of COVID-infected people has got reduced drastically, the government has decided to withdraw the additional cess on petrol, diesel, and alcohol. I am thankful to my Cabinet colleagues who endorsed my proposal on the cess rollback,” the minister said in the Assembly on Friday.

The opposition parties viewed it as a move by the BJP to woo voters. “Fuel hike has been going on all over the country for a long time. Why didn’t they lower the prices before? It is an election stunt. You will notice that once the polls are over, they will hike the prices again,” Assam Congress leader Bobeeta Sarma told this newspaper.

The Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), floated last year against the backdrop of the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, also viewed the government’s move as election-centric.

“This is an election-centric decision. For close to five years, they kept hiking the prices of fuel. Now, by lowering the prices, they are trying to attract the voters,” AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

Assam is expected to go to elections in the early part of April. The BJP has set its sights on 100 of the state’s 126 seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam polls Assam BJP Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarbananda Sonowal Assam petrol price
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp