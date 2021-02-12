STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand govt ropes in IIM to train teachers posted in Model Schools

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the principals and teachers deputed in these schools will also be trained by XLRI, NCERT, and NEIP.

Published: 12th February 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: To ensure quality education, the Jharkhand government will convert 27 Zila Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) into Model Schools. 

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the principals and teachers deputed in these schools will be trained by IIM, XLRI, NCERT, and NEIP.

Infrastructure development in 53 more schools will also be done and get them affiliated to CBSE. In the second phase, 500 schools will be developed as a school of excellence under the ‘Adarsh Vidyalaya Scheme’ while in the third phase, the state government is planning to have Model schools in every Panchayat, Soren said.

The CM further said that his government is committed to making the ‘Adarsh Vidyalaya Scheme’ so that the government schools can be made at par with national and international standards in terms of accessibility, equality, and quality education.

“With the help of premier institutes such as IIM, XLRI, NCERT, and NEIP, principals and teachers deputed in these ‘Model Schools’ will be given focused training as per the national and international standards,” said the Chief Minister. These training programmes will be focused on developing the competence and leadership capacity of the principals and teachers, he added.

The CM added that in order to ensure student-centered teaching, subject-wise training will be provided to the teachers posted in these schools on a timely basis to develop the technical capacity of the subject among teachers and smart management of the classroom.

Model Schools will cater to the requirement of students from pre-primary level to class 12th. The scheme aims to admit 1,000 to 1200 students to these schools where admission will be done on the basis of merit.

