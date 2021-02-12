STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman farmer writes to President, seeks loan to buy chopper to reach her plot

Basanti Bai Lohar has alleged that Parmanand Patidar, another farmer, and his two sons Luv and Kush, have blocked the passage to her plot.  

Published: 12th February 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh

Basanti Bai Lohar with her letter to President Kovind (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A woman from Mandsaur district of the state has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention to help secure a loan to purchase a helicopter and a flying license. 

Basanti Bai Lohar, a resident of Agar village, arrived at this decision after a man and his two sons blocked the route to her two bighas land.

In the letter typed in Hindi, Basanti has alleged that Parmanand Patidar, another farmer, and his two sons Luv and Kush, have blocked the passage to her plot. Because of this, she has been unable to reach her plot and move any equipment or cattle to the farm. 

Basanti, the wife of Ramkaran Lohar, further alleged that despite raising the matter from 'Chaupal to Bhopal' (from village panchayat to higher authorities in Bhopal) and even writing to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PM Narendra Modi, her matter is yet to be resolved. 

The letter that bears her thumb impression and signature ends with a loan plea to buy a chopper and a license for flying by it to carry the necessary equipment to the farm. 

The Mandsaur district administration, on learning about the letter that has gone viral on social media, sent a revenue department team to look into Basanti's concerns. However, the team led by a woman Naib Tehsildar that went to conduct a spot inquiry on Thursday did not find any impediments being created by any person, district collector Manoj Pushp said.

"Nothing was found to confirm that there is no passage to the woman's plot. The tehsildar, who conducted the inquiry, has reported that there is a clear passage to reach Basanti's plot. The letter is probably written to highlight some local issue," Pushp maintained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Helicopter license Mandsaur woman farmer Madhya Pradesh President Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp