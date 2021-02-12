Madhya Pradesh woman farmer writes to President, seeks loan to buy chopper to reach her plot

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A woman from Mandsaur district of the state has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention to help secure a loan to purchase a helicopter and a flying license.

Basanti Bai Lohar, a resident of Agar village, arrived at this decision after a man and his two sons blocked the route to her two bighas land.

In the letter typed in Hindi, Basanti has alleged that Parmanand Patidar, another farmer, and his two sons Luv and Kush, have blocked the passage to her plot. Because of this, she has been unable to reach her plot and move any equipment or cattle to the farm.

Alleging denial of passage into her agricultural plot, woman in MP's Mandsaur district writes to President of India for loan and license to fly by helicopter into her plot. On spot official probe, however, finds clear passage to woman's plot. @NewIndianXpress@TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/zEiWdN0MiM — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) February 12, 2021

Basanti, the wife of Ramkaran Lohar, further alleged that despite raising the matter from 'Chaupal to Bhopal' (from village panchayat to higher authorities in Bhopal) and even writing to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PM Narendra Modi, her matter is yet to be resolved.

The letter that bears her thumb impression and signature ends with a loan plea to buy a chopper and a license for flying by it to carry the necessary equipment to the farm.

The Mandsaur district administration, on learning about the letter that has gone viral on social media, sent a revenue department team to look into Basanti's concerns. However, the team led by a woman Naib Tehsildar that went to conduct a spot inquiry on Thursday did not find any impediments being created by any person, district collector Manoj Pushp said.

"Nothing was found to confirm that there is no passage to the woman's plot. The tehsildar, who conducted the inquiry, has reported that there is a clear passage to reach Basanti's plot. The letter is probably written to highlight some local issue," Pushp maintained.